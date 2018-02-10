2 arrested after drug bust in Graves County

Graves County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of illegal drug activity on Feb. 10.

According to Gaves County Sheriff's Department, deputies arrived at 219 W. walnut in Mayfield, Ky.

They received information that William McCampbell, 31, was at the home and had several outstanding warrants.

When the deputies arrived, Kimberely Hendrickson, 36 and also had outstanding warrants, was on the porch. When Hendrickson saw the deputies, she ran into the house, locking the door and leaving behind drug paraphernalia.

Hendrickson was found locked in a bathroom and McCampbell was found hiding in a closet.

After a search of the home, deputies found a large amount of Meth and cash.

McCampbell and Hendrickson were charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance less than 2 grams of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Fleeing and Evading Police.

Hendrickson was also charged with Giving Officers a False Name.

They were taken to Graves County Jail.

