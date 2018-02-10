Hoops Score: Saturday Feb. 10 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hoops Score: Saturday Feb. 10

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Saturday Basketball Scores in the Heartland.

Missouri

Poplar Bluff 69

Jackson 55

Illinois

Benton 53

Massac Co. 39

Anna Jonesboro 66 

Du Quoin 65 OT

