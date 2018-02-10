Vols roll in doubleheader against Southeastern Illinois - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Vols roll in doubleheader against Southeastern Illinois

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
The John A. Logan Volunteers travel to Harrisburg for a matchup with the Southeastern Illinois Falcons.

The Vols waste not time and roll over the Falcons 105-62.

Johan Jackson led the Vols with 23 points. Derek Hawthorn had 20.

The Vols are 20-4 (10-3) on the season.

The Lady also won in similar fashion 77-56.

Shaniya Whitsell led the Lady Vols with 14 points.

The Lady Vols improve to 16-7 (9-4).

