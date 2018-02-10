Redhawks split road trip at UT Martin - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Redhawks split road trip at UT Martin

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
MARTIN, TN (KFVS) -

The SEMO Redhawks traveled to UT Martin for a doubleheader.

The Men's team would keep the pressure on and win 81-77

Denzel Mahoney led the Redhawks with 27 points.

The Redhawks improve to 12-15.

The Women's team, however, fall to the Skyhawks 72-65

Ashton Luttrull would get 18 points in the effort.

The Women's team falls to 11-15.

