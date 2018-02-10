Murray State keep on rolling after win over SIU-E - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State keep on rolling after win over SIU-E

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Murray State University) (Source: Murray State University)
EDWARDSILLE, IL (KFVS) -

The Murray State Racers continue their impressive season against the SIU-E cougars.

Jonathan Stark puts up 28 points, making 14 of 16 from the free throw line.

The Racers sit 20-5 on the season.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly