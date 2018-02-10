Robertson leads Tigers to a 89-85 win over Mississippi State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Robertson leads Tigers to a 89-85 win over Mississippi State

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: University of Missouri) (Source: University of Missouri)
COLUMBIA, MO (KFVS) -

The Mizzou Tigers play host to The Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Kassius Robertson led the Tigers with 22 points in the effort.

The Tigers are now 17-8 (7-5) on the season.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly