Many spread awareness about Rett syndrome at girl's party

Many came out to support Kinslee Kinder, a four-year-old girl with Rett syndrome, at an event called Cupcakes for Kinslee event on Saturday.

This was held at the Elks Lodge in Cape Girardeau where this benefit was held to help raise awareness for the rare syndrome and for Kinslee.

Rett syndrome is a rare non-inherited genetic postnatal neurological disorder that occurs almost exclusively in girls which leads to severe impairments throughout their life. This includes their ability to speak, walk, eat and breathe.

It is caused by mutations on the X-chromosome on a gene called MECP2. It strikes 1 out of every 10,000 female births worldwide.

Kinslee has similar impairments as well.

"It's very hard and severe," Kinslee's mother Jessica Kinder said. "It affects everything she does. She has little to no use of her hands, muscle problems, everything she does."

Jessica said it's been a struggle as they didn't know at first what exactly was wrong.

"There's a lot of children that are misdiagnosed," Jessica added. "As autistic as Kinslee was at first, they misdiagnosed her as autistic. We knew it was more. We fought for answers and we got Rett syndrome. It's so rare. Nobody knows what it is. We didn't know what it was."

XOXO Exclusive Events helped set up the event for Kinslee. On hand, there were cupcake booths, along with food, a silent auction and games for the children.

Organizers from XOXO Exclusive Events felt it was a very worthy cause to help out for those that have this syndrome.

"I was a special education teacher for 40 years and never had a Rett syndrome child," Debbie Ebaugh said. "Rett syndrome has been reversed in lab rats so we wanted to make sure there was some money that we can donate to the Rett Syndrome Foundation in order to maybe promote in bringing that cure and reversal around."

"Just helping others, it's the thing to do," Christina Duncan said. "I'm helping someone and it warms my heart. It's the easiest way to explain that."

Heroes for Kids from Perryville also made an appearance at the event. They held a cupcake decorating competition with other children to design the best cupcake.

This event also doubled as Kinslee's 4th birthday party as well.

Overall, Kinslee's parents hope this event will encourage more people to learn about Rett syndrome and spread awareness about it.

"The more people that know about her and the struggles that kids like her have, it just helps us out even more," Kinslee's father Cody Kinder said.

Proceeds from this event will go towards Kinslee's family and the Rett Syndrome Foundation.

