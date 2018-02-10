Chocolate sales skyrocket for Valentine's Day

Chocolate Works in Cape Girardeau is seeing skyrocketing sales before Valentine's Day coming up.

Chocolate Works manager Krystal Koehler said they were getting calls and orders in as soon as they opened up on Saturday and it hasn't slowed down.

Employees are busy prepping items and filling orders and say they will just get busier as the big day approaches.

Koehler said they are seeing a lot of chocolate baskets and chocolate covered strawberry orders more than any other item.

They are preparing for those last minute orders they anticipate coming in as well.

