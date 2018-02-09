Law enforcement on the lookout for owner of missing pig in Dunkl - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Law enforcement on the lookout for owner of missing pig in Dunklin Co.

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

The Kennett Humane Department and Dunklin County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a missing pig, according to their Facebook page. 

They will need proof of ownership.

Contact them at (573) 888-4622.

