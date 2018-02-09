Southeast Startup Pitch Competition announced

The Douglas C. Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship announced the Southeast Startup Pitch Competition for May 2.

The competition allows current full-time undergraduate and graduate students a chance to win cash prizes.

Students can compete in teams or as individuals.

First place will be a $2,000 cash prize. Second place will be a $1,000 cash prize, and third place with a $500 cash prize.

Students interested in entering must attend one of the sessions held at the Catapult Creative House located on 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau at noon on Feb. 15 or at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 21.

For more information, visit catapultsemo.com/sspc

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.