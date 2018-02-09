HUD Housing in Thebes, IL closing

Two more housing complexes in Alexander County are closing, Mary Alice Meadows and Sunset Terrace.

A time frame for the closings is not yet known.



In a statement to KFVS 12, U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth calls the Department of Housing and Urban Development's decision to close two public housing developments in Thebes, yet another move that hurts the very families the President promised not to leave behind.

One resident who moved to a complex in Thebes after being forced out of the Elmwood complex in Cairo.

Earlene Lyons says she's worried about not knowing where she and her grandson will have to go next.

“It was a shock because to me they're lying when you told me this is a permanent spot,” said Lyons. That's got electric, gas, water, everything in one thing, one bill, it's not gonna happen you can't hardly find those places.”

On top of that Lyons says she also worries how her grandson, who has autism, will adjust to a new place. She moved into Sunset Terrace in August, and she says she's been given a year to find somewhere else to live.

Statement from Sen. Tammy Duckworth:

“The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s decision to close two public housing developments in Thebes, Illinois, is yet another move that hurts the very families the President promised not to leave behind. First Cairo and now Thebes - areas that represent the many rural communities across the region - HUD and the Trump Administration continue to strip hardworking Illinoisans from their homes without listening to their desires to stay or having a clear plan of action to help them transition. I will continue working on behalf of the tenants and the cities they call home to fix this preventable crisis.”

