Some Perry County, MO residents have no water due to leak - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Some Perry County, MO residents have no water due to leak

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Residents living North of Longtown to Uniontown in Perry County, Missouri will be without water for around two hours on Feb. 9 due to a water leak.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly