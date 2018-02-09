WWII Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Mounds, IL

One man brought an entire community together on Friday, February 9.

100 years ago, in 1918 Henry Schnaare was born and then later went to serve our country in World War II.

The event's organizer was super pleased with the turnout for Schnaare's birthday, “It just started out as a simple birthday party and it just kept getting bigger and bigger and it’s just fantastic."

Schnaare is a proud veteran and is also the longest living member of the American Legion Post 178.

He joked as people asked what his age was again, "I don't remember," he chuckled.

“Henry has touched a lot of lives and this is a tribute to his life and his legacy," spoke one friend.

In honor of Schnaare's 100th birthday, Governor Bruce Rauner and U.S. Representative Mike Bost sent him letters for his special day.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.