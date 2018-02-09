Escape the cold: Guide to wineries open for winter sipping - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Escape the cold: Guide to wineries open for winter sipping

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS) (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)
(KFVS) -

If you thought visiting a winery was an activity only reserved for the spring and summer months, think again.

You can escape the cold this Heartland Weekend to wineries all over the area.

CLICK HERE for a guide to where you can enjoy winter sipping.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly