Marion, IL city commissioner resigns

The city commissioner of Marion, Illinois announced his resignation on Friday, February 9.

According to a letter from the commissioner, he sworn in as city commissioner of Marion on Thursday, Feb. 8. However, he said now he has to resign.

Monte Blue said in the letter he built his house on S. Market in December 2010, and has lived there ever since.

However, he said after being sworn in, his son went to the code enforcer to buy a building permit to start construction on some land he owns next to Blue's house. Blue said his son was told his land was not technically inside city limits.

While looking into it, Blue said they noticed that the city limits surround his house, but his house is not included and therefore he is not qualified as a city commissioner.

"As I write this, I want to be clear that I do not believe this to be anyone's 'fault'," Blue said in the letter. "Everyone involved truly believed that I was in the city, and based off of past situations none of us had any reason to think otherwise."

You can click here to read the full letter.

