Heartland Hoops featured games 2/9

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Here are the Heartland Hoops featured games of the week:

  • Sikeston at Cape Central 87-63 F
  • Poplar Bluff at Notre Dame 65-63 F
  • Scott County Central at Oran 85-54 F
  • NMCC at Jackson 71-38 F
  • Pinckeyville at Anna-Jonesboro 74-67

