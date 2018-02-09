Eggs could be to blame for ineffective flu vaccine

The flu season is underway and only getting worse.

A government report on Friday, February 9 showed one of every 13 visits to the doctor last week was for fever, cough and other symptoms of the flu. That ties the highest level seen in the U.S. during swine flu in 2009.

In a scientific article published in November 2017, it was suggested that flu vaccines grown in eggs were not as effective; specifically, egg-adapted vaccines and strains likely contributed to reduced vaccine effectiveness during the 2016-2017 influenza season.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu vaccines are produced using an egg-based manufacturing process. This includes most flu shots and the nasal spray flu vaccine.

The CDC reports:

"These so-called “egg-adapted changes” are present in vaccine viruses recommended for use in vaccine production and may reduce their potential effectiveness against circulating influenza viruses."

CDC goes on to say other vaccine production technologies, such as cell-based vaccine production or recombinant flu vaccines, could prevent this, but it is also using "advanced molecular techniques to try to get around the shortcoming."

