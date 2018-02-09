The Trouble with I-57: bad roads or bad drivers?

Interstate 57 is one of the most heavily traveled roads in the Heartland.
A 28% increase in crashes prompted Illinois State Police and Illinois lawmakers to sound the alarm and investigate the cause behind these sometimes deadly crashes.
Carly O'Keefe investigates on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.
