Drivers asked to be cautious during next wave of winter weather

The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking drivers to use caution and stay informed if forced to travel.

Snow accumulations from 1-4 inches are expected in the northern half of the state with possible ice and freezing rain hitting portions in the south.

“The best advice we can give is to drive for conditions if you must travel,” said Becky Allmeroth, MoDOT state maintenance engineer. “That means slow down and give yourself plenty of braking room between vehicles.”

Temperature changes can leave some parts of the road dry while others, like bridges and overpasses, may still be slick with ice.

If you absolutely must travel this weekend use these tips from MoDOT:

Slow down.

Buckle up.

Steer and brake gently.

Accelerate slowly at intersections.

Allow plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you.

Stay back 100 feet behind snow plows that may be spreading salt. Do not pass snow plows even when on a multi-lane road.

