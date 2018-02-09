Saint Francis Medical Center first to use Da Vinci X Surgical System

Saint Francis Medical Center is the first in the Tri-State area to use the da Vinci X surgical system.

It's a system that allows doctors to perform minimally invasive surgeries through a machine.

The first surgery they did with the machine was a hysterectomy, but they can also do urology, thoracic, cardiac and general surgery.

Nathan Yoast, the da Vinci Robot X coordinator, said some patients think the robot does all the work but that's not the case.

"It's essentially having an extension of your own hands inside without having to go open. so you have those really tiny ports that you can go into the doctor has the full use of his wrist and even beyond because he can go on further than a wrist can turn which allows him to suture inside the abdomen really well much better than with any other laparoscopic surgery," said Yoast.

He says using the da Vinci system makes for faster recovery and small scars.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.