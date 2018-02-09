SIU student volunteers prepare taxes for free

Trained students at Southern Illinois University are available for free tax preparation.

The help is on Saturday mornings from Feb. 10 through April 14 at the SIU campus computer lab from 8 a.m. to noon.

This is on the lower level of Rehn Hall at 1025 Lincoln Dr.

