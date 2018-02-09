Find KFVS on your Roku!

You can find Heartland News on your Roku right now!
Not sure what a Roku is? We can help!
The Roku is a streaming media player which means it lets you watch videos from the internet on your TV. Some televisions come with Roku installed on them already.
Through your Roku account, you can download various apps that stream content, including the KFVS app where you'll find news, weather, and other exclusive content available only on Roku.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.