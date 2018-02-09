Find KFVS on your Roku!

You can find Heartland News on your Roku right now!

Not sure what a Roku is? We can help!

The Roku is a streaming media player which means it lets you watch videos from the internet on your TV. Some televisions come with Roku installed on them already.

Through your Roku account, you can download various apps that stream content, including the KFVS app where you'll find news, weather, and other exclusive content available only on Roku.