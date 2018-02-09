Board of Trustees approves 2% tuition hike for new SIUC undergraduates

The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees approved tuition hikes for the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses on Thursday, February 9.

The Board approved a 2 percent increase for undergraduates who enroll at SIU Carbondale.

According to SIUC Spokeswoman Rae Goldsmith, annual tuition cost will increase $187.50 to $9,637.50. She said there were no increases to room and board.

At the beginning of 2018, SIUC Chancellor Carlo Montemagno discussed plans to revitalize the school's academic programs. He called it "Vision 2025."

A 4 percent tuition increase was approved for all new undergraduate students at SIU Edwardsville, effective fall 2018. According to the SIUE website, this will result in a $351 increase, making the annual tuition rate $9,123 for new, full-time undergraduate students entering fall 2018.

