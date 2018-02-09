Arts Council of Southeast Missouri hosts first Red Light Night

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host the first Red Light Night of this season, Thursday, February 15, at 7 p.m.

Red Light Night is a series of after-hours discussions on a variety of topics within the arts.

The first show of the season will have the topic “Material Expressions of Migration, Violence, Community-building, and Childhood in the Pre-Columbian Central Illinois River Valley”.

Assistant Professor of Anthropology, Dr. Jennifer Bengtson will be the guest speaker.

Dr. Jennifer Bengtson will discuss her research on the Morton Village and Norris Farms #36 archaeological sites near Havana, Illinois.

Drawing on analyses of ceramic styles, skeletal trauma, and children's burials, she suggests that Morton Village residents from different cultural backgrounds created and expressed novel community identities within the contested social landscape of the 14th century Central Illinois River Valley.

Dr. Bengtson’s research focuses on the intersection of archeology and biological anthropology.

She is interested in inter-and intra-community variation in experiences of gender and childhood in Mississippian societies.

Dr. Bengtson has done fieldwork in North Dakota, the Central Illinois River Valley, and Southeast Missouri.

Red Light Night sessions are presented at the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Downtown Cape Girardeau on select Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Wine for Red Light Night has been provided by James Seyer of Realty Executives.

