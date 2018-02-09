Suspicious vehicle complaint leads to arrest of 2 Paducah residents

McCracken County deputies arrested two people on methamphetamine-related charged early Friday morning.

Paducah, Kentucky residents Talor M. English, 24 and Billy J. Jones, 43 were arrested on possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and buy/possess drug paraphernalia charges.

On February 9 around 1:30 a.m., McCracken County Sheriff Deputies responded to 3712 Clarks River Road for a suspicious vehicle complaint. Deputies were given the vehicle description and advised the occupants were walking around the trailer park.

Deputies saw the 2005 Gold Pontiac sitting in the parking lot, with two occupants. These individuals were identified as Talor English and Billy Jones.

As the investigation continued Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle. During this search, Deputies located a quantity of methamphetamine, as well as items of drug paraphernalia.

English and Jones were arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

