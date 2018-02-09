First Alert: Cooler air moving in

Cloudy skies covering the Heartland, but there will be some breaks later in the afternoon where we could see the sun come out.

CLICK HERE for a list of Heartland closings.

Lisa Michaels says temperatures are cooler than expected with highs that will be ranging from the mid-20s to low 30s.

Another surge of cooler air will move in tonight causing a risk of black ice on roads and surfaces. Isolated freezing rain and flurries in western TN and KY are possible this evening.

No major accumulation is expected, just a light glaze if anything.

Lows tonight in the low 20s and upper teens.

Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Next week we will see temperatures warm up in the upper 50s, but we could see a system bring rain at end of next week.

Also, get the full list of School Closings HERE.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android