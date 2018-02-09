Man charged with murder in deadly Poplar Bluff shooting

One person was killed and two others were hurt after a shooting in Poplar Bluff, Missouri on Thursday night, Feb. 8.

Officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department responded to a home at 1112 Franklin Street after someone called to report a man was inside the home with a gun.

As officers arrived, they reportedly heard gunshots and screaming coming from inside. They saw what appeared to be bullets leaving the home.

Investigators said Ricky Davis Jr. appeared in the doorway as officers approached the home. Davis was taken into custody. According to the probable cause statement, Davis told police "take me to jail."

The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. Six people were inside the home when police got inside. EMS attended to those injured after police gave the okay.

Lt. Darron Moore, at Poplar Bluff Police Department, told said Ricky Davis Jr. shot three people.

Inside the home, investigators found Janice Thomas, 36, of Poplar Bluff who had died of apparent gunshot wounds. Thomas was related to Davis. Two additional victims, Ladaijha Thomas, 19, of Poplar Bluff and Oshay Thomas, 25, of New Madrid, Mo., had both been shot as well.

Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Police said Oshay Thomas was later taken to an ICU at a Cape Girardeau hospital for further treatment.

Investigators said there were three other people in the home at the time of the shooting including a young child, but they were not hurt.

Davis is being held at the Butler County Justice Center. He is charged with first-degree murder, five counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the probable cause statement, one witness told police Davis seemed to be under the influence of drugs and talking nonsense. He started yelling inside the home, packed up some of his things and went to the porch before coming back inside.

Davis had put on latex gloves and told one person inside the home not to be filming him on their phone. That is while they were calling the police. After David reportedly brandished the gun, several in the home gathered into a bedroom. One person called 911. Davis kicked in the door and began shooting, according to the probable cause statement.

Davis told police that he felt like those in the home wanted to kill him. And, Davis told officers he had been using methamphetamine to stay alert and awake. He claims some in the home came at him with knives and that's "when he did it."

He told police someone had reportedly placed a $20,000 bounty on his head due to shooting/homicide in Lilbourn where he was present.

A person who has lived here for over 60 years says this is a quiet neighborhood, But after shots were fired inside this white home it wasn’t long before the entire street was filled with officers.

Lt. Moore said that this far from his first run-in with police

"He has an extensive criminal history background," said Lt. Moore. "His background was 41 pages long which 31-year-oldar old male speaks for itself. As I said he is already lodged in the Butler County Justice Center and we have already forwarded charges to the Bulter County prosecutor's office.”

