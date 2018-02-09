5 things to know Feb. 9

Good Friday morning, it is February 9.

Today will be breezy, but warm. Temperatures will be in the 50’s and there will be increasing clouds throughout the day .

Gusts will top 20 mph at times. If you're making weekend plans, good news, this is the best day of the weekend.

It looks like mainly rain on Saturday. Temps will be near 50 degrees in our southern counties and near freezing in our northern counties.

The northwest Heartland is more likely to see light, freezing rain during the day.

As cold air pushes in on Saturday night and Sunday morning, we could see a change from rain to freezing rain, sleet and a little snow.

Accumulations look minor, but any freezing rain can cause slick travel.

A lot of next week looks fairly mild. Temperatures in the 50’s and some rain chances on several days will be the norm.

The House has passed a bipartisan budget agreement, ending an hours-long government shutdown.

The world began watching the Winter Olympics Thursday.

An observant McCracken County deputy couldn’t be fooled by a man wanted on three outstanding warrants.

After the restaurant went up in flames, a popular spot in Grand Rivers, Kentucky posted an update on its Facebook page.

