KY fugitive wears wig to avoid being recognized, arrested anyway

An observant McCracken County deputy couldn’t be fooled by a man wanted on three outstanding warrants Friday.

Ian Hunter, 38 had a Marshall County, McCracken County and Probation and Arrest Warrant.

He was arrested for theft of identity of another without consent and resisting arrest.

The deputy says he pulled over a car near the intersection of South Friendship road and Woodview Drive around midnight on February 9.

The deputy spotted Hunter in the back.

According to the deputy, Hunter was wearing a blond wig and tried to give the deputy another name in hopes of not being recognized.

Instead, the deputy saw through the disguise and arrested Hunter on three outstanding warrants.

He is now in the McCracken County jail.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.