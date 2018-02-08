4 injured in crash near Doniphan, MO

One adult and three children were injured in a crash on Thursday, Feb. 8 around 7:25 a.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened on eastbound US 160, 5 miles west of Doniphan in Ripley County.

The driver of a Ford Taurus slowed for a tractor-trailer when the driver of a GMC Yukon hit the Taurus from behind causing the Taurus to go off-road and overturn before hitting a tree.

Three children were injured. Two children were taken by ambulance and one adult and one child were taken by private car to a Poplar Bluff hospital.

According to a family member, the 10-year-old was taken by ambulance to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Hospital and then taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

