Judge throws out Missouri man's murder conviction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A judge ruled Thursday that a southwest Missouri man was wrongfully convicted in the death of his wife, who died of a gunshot wound in their home on Christmas Day 2006.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Judge Robert Beger's ruling on Thursday tosses the murder conviction of 61-year-old Brad Jennings of Buffalo, who is serving a 25-year sentence. It isn't yet clear if prosecutors will re-try the case or allow Jennings to go free.

Lisa Jennings' death was initially ruled a suicide before charges were brought against her husband, who was convicted in 2009.

Beger cited concern about the fact that Missouri State Highway Patrol detectives failed to disclose a gunshot residue test that indicated it was unlikely Jennings fired a gun previous to his wife's death.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

