Ohio Valley Conference women's basketball scoreboard

Here are Thursday night's women's Ohio Valley Conference women's basketball finals

SEMO-58 Morehead State-60 Final Overtime

Austin Peay-65 Murray State-91

UT Martin-72 EKU-54

