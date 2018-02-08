SIU vs. Illinois State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU vs. Illinois State

Southern Illinois University played Illinois State on Thursday, Feb. 8 in Normal, Illinois.

The Redbirds took the win over the Salukis in overtime with a final score of 76-68.

SIU next plays Bradley on Sunday, Feb. 11.

