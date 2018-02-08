Murray State Racers get the win vs. Austin Peay - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State Racers get the win vs. Austin Peay

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Murray State University) (Source: Murray State University)
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

The Murray State Racers took on Austin Peay on Thursday, Feb. 8 at the CFSB Center in Murray.

The Racers won the game 84-63. Jonathan Stark led Murray State with 27 points. 

Murray's next game is against SIUE in Edwardsville on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly