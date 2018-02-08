Paducah, KY man arrested for threatening to blow up college building

Police said a Paducah, Kentucky man was arrested after making terroristic threats on a phone on Thursday, February 8.

According to police, James M. Terry, 29, was arrested on a charged of second-degree terroristic threatening after he reportedly threatened to blow up a building at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

An instructor at the college got a voicemail from the caller saying he was going to blow up a building on the campus. Terry's name and the number were listed on the caller ID. The instructor informed the head of security.

Terry was arrested at his home and booked into the McCracken County Jail on $500 bond.

