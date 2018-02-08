3 arrested in Murray, KY using fraudulent credit cards

The Murray Police Department received information on Tuesday, February 6, that an individual had attempted to purchase a large number of cigarettes worth several hundred dollars at a local gas station and the transaction was declined.

Not too long after, information was received from another local gas station regarding the same activity.

Officers were made aware of similar activities that led to multiple arrests in Hopkinsville, KY.

The Murray Police Department made calls to local businesses to warn them of the recent fraudulent transactions.

Officers then received reports from another local store where an individual came in to buy a large number of cigarettes, but the manager declined the sale.

A description of the individual in each of attempted transactions was made along with a vehicle description.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers located a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop on South 12st Street.

The vehicle was occupied by 22-year-old Gerron Jones, Nakeia Hamilton, 20, Julius Carmichael, 30, all from Chicago, Illinois.

They found multiple credit cards that were hidden in the vehicle and found to be fraudulent.

All three were taken into custody and lodged in the Calloway County Jail.

Jones was charged with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence and Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000.

Hamilton was charged with Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000 and Carmichael was charged with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree and Receiving Stolen Property under $10,000.

