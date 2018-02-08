Heartland mom brings baby led weaning classes to Cape Girardeau, MO

Ellen Gipson is a registered dietitian, and when her daughter Ruth was born she became very interested in child nutrition.

“I wanted to make sure I was providing her with the best nutrition and setting her up for success with healthy eating habits at a young age,” said Gipson.

So, her family practices baby led weaning.

Baby led weaning is letting your child eat the healthy nutritious foods that you eat once they are at least 6-months-old.

“They still get their same nursing their same formula it's just to get practice," said Gipson. "Nutritionally they don’t need the calories all of their nutrients are coming from breast milk or formula so anything they get through food is really a learning process.”

Like learning how to pick things up, fine motor skills and oral skills.

After posting pictures of Ruth on social media eating these foods she saw people were interested and wanted to learn how she does it.

“So, I was inspired to create some classes because there’s not a lot of infant education around here,” said Gipson.

The workshops will be once a month at Board and Brush.

“Babies will get to eat, they’ll get some gear some good feeding tips on how to start this adventure with eating."

For more details on the classes visit Square One Wellness LLC on Facebook.

