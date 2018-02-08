1 airlifted to hospital following Washington Co., IL 2 vehicle crash

A 72-year-old Ashley, Illinois woman was airlifted to a hospital with major injuries after a two-car crash in Washington County, Illinois.

It happened on Thursday, February 8, just before 9 a.m. on IL Route 15, .2 miles west of Beacoup Township Road.

A preliminary investigation shows the driver of a Toyota Camry was trying to pass a number of cars before the driver lost control and hit another car.

A Chevy Equinox overturned after being hit and the Toyota left the road after the crash.

Holly Reinheimer, 28, of Freeburg, Illinois was cited for improper passing and failure to reduce speed.

