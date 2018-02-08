Police searching for man in McCracken Co., KY counterfeit money case

McCracken County Sheriff's Detectives are asking for help in identifying a male suspect in a counterfeit money case.

On Wednesday, January 31, at 7:05 p.m., a male suspect went into the Dollar General Store on Benton Road.

The man shopped for a few minutes and then paid for several items with a counterfeit $100 bill.

The suspect returned a few minutes later and purchased more items with another counterfeit $100 bill.

The man is described as a white male, approximately 5'6" to 5'8" tall and a medium build.

He was wearing blue jeans, a green Under Armor hooded sweatshirt, a black hat and black shoes.

The suspect also appears to be bald.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 270-444-4719.

