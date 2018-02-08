Crash on I-57 southbound near 51mm backs up traffic - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash on I-57 southbound near 51mm backs up traffic

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

A crash on southbound Interstate 57 backed up traffic on Thursday, February 8.

The crash was near the 51 mile marker, south of Marion, Illinois.

A crew on scene was clearing the vehicles away.

