Bonne Terre, MO youth pastor facing sex-related charges

A Bonne Terre, Missouri man is facing several sex-related charges involving two minors.

According to court records, Brian Cassidy, 33, of Park Hills, Missouri is facing first-degree rape and first-degree child molestation charges in Ste. Genevieve County and child molestation and sodomy charges in St. Francois County, Missouri.

A probable cause statement shows that during an interview in Dec. 2017 with a Child Advocacy Center, a minor disclosed she had a relationship with Cassidy, a youth pastor at 1st Baptist Church in East Bonne Terre.

The alleged crimes took place inside the church and in a field in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri.

Cassidy also reportedly had an inappropriate contact with another minor on another occasion.

Information was obtained from the minor's phone from investigators showing photos and screenshot messages.

Cassidy is being held in the St. Francois County Jail on $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to make his next a court appearance on Feb. 22.

