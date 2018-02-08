US 45 Ohio River 'Brookport' Bridge closed due to icy conditions

The US 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge is closed due to icing on the bridge deck.

Paducah 911 Dispatch asked that the bridge be closed after getting calls complaining that the bridge deck was iced over creating hazardous driving conditions.

The bridge will remain closed until temperatures rise above freezing for several hours to melt the accumulated ice.

