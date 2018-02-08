Shower your special someone with love this Heartland Weekend

Love may be forever. But, we'd argue planning a perfect Valentine's Day is tough.
That's why Heartland Weekend is doing the work for you. CLICK HERE for a guide to showering your special someone with love.
Then join Heartland Weekend's Nichole Cartmell as she reveals a new idea each day until Valentine's Day on Heartland News at 4.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.