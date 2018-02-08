Sikeston, MO man facing drug charges after search - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston, MO man facing drug charges after search

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Robert Wilcoxson, Jr. (Sikeston DPS) Robert Wilcoxson, Jr. (Sikeston DPS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Police said a Sikeston, Missouri man is facing drug charges after a search turned up meth and other drug-related items.

Robert Wayne Wilcoxson, Jr., 53, of Sikeston has been charged with a felony of possession of a controlled substance through New Madrid County Circuit Court. 

Department of Public Safety officers responded to a call of a suspicious person parked in the S. Prairie and Kay St. neighborhood on Saturday after 1:30 a.m.

After a search, officers found a pipe on the man. A syringe with a clear liquid was found in his boot, along with a small bag containing what was believed to be meth.

His bond has been set at $5000.00 cash or surety.

