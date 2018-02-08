Sikeston, MO man facing drug charges after search

Police said a Sikeston, Missouri man is facing drug charges after a search turned up meth and other drug-related items.

Robert Wayne Wilcoxson, Jr., 53, of Sikeston has been charged with a felony of possession of a controlled substance through New Madrid County Circuit Court.

Department of Public Safety officers responded to a call of a suspicious person parked in the S. Prairie and Kay St. neighborhood on Saturday after 1:30 a.m.

After a search, officers found a pipe on the man. A syringe with a clear liquid was found in his boot, along with a small bag containing what was believed to be meth.

His bond has been set at $5000.00 cash or surety.

