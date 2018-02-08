Steele, MO man arrested on meth, gun charges

A Steele, Missouri man was arrested on Wednesday, February 8 on drug on gun charges according to police.

Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said a search warrant was issued at the home on Cobblestone Lane where meth and a gun was found.

A 42-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and intent to distribute and a felon in possession of a gun.

The man's name is not being released until formal charges are filed.

The Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, Pemiscot County Deputies, and the Missouri Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.

