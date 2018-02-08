$4,000 worth of tools stolen in Carterville, IL

Police in Carterville, Illinois responded to a report of theft on Thursday morning, February 8.

A reported theft was from a construction trailer. The investigation revealed that between February 6 around 2:30 p.m. and February 8 at 7 a.m., the locking hasp on the side door of the trailer was cut.

Officials said about $4000 worth of tools were stolen while it was parked at a job site in the 700 block of Jonathan Lane, Carterville.

The investigation is ongoing.

