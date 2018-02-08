$4,000 worth of tools stolen in Carterville, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

$4,000 worth of tools stolen in Carterville, IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

Police in Carterville, Illinois responded to a report of theft on Thursday morning, February 8.

A reported theft was from a construction trailer.  The investigation revealed that between February 6 around 2:30 p.m. and February 8 at 7 a.m., the locking hasp on the side door of the trailer was cut.

Officials said about $4000 worth of tools were stolen while it was parked at a job site in the 700 block of Jonathan Lane, Carterville. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly