Semi overturned on I-55 south of Benton, MO

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
BENTON, MO (KFVS) -

An overturned semi is just off Interstate 55 south of Benton, Missouri on Thursday, February 8.

An official with Scott County Rural Fire Protection District said there are no injuries reported in the crash.

He also said this is not a hazardous situation. 

