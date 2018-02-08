Man accused of attempting to strike deputy with vehicle in Weakley Co., TN in custody

A man wanted on arrest warrants in Weakley County, Tennessee after he led police on a chase was taken into custody.

Deputies from the Weakley County Sheriff's Department have signed arrest warrants for Streeter for evading arrest, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and several counts of aggravated assault.

The aggravated assault charges come from Streeter using his car to run officers off the road and for almost striking a state trooper while he was attempting to use spike strips.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7 an officer from the city of Greenfield, Tennessee saw Travis Streeter driving a white 2008 Infiniti and attempted to stop him.

The officer knew of an active felony arrest warrant for violation of probation on Streeter from the Weakley County Circuit Court. Streeter had previously been arrested on methamphetamine-related charges.

He was clocked by radar driving close to 100 miles an hour on Greenfield Highway 54. He drove through several side streets before leaving the city on Highway 45 going toward Sharon, Tn.

After Deputies from the Weakley County Sheriff's Department attempted to stop Streeter, he continued on into the city of Martin, Tn. where he forced a trooper from the highway patrol off of Skyhawk Parkway.

He was clocked at 80 miles an hour near the huddle house in Martin. Streeter continued on by driving on several back roads north of Martin. He came back into the city and drove on numerous streets in the city.

A state trooper attempted to put out a spike strip on East Main Street in Martin but Streeter almost hit him with his car. Streeter had started running stop signs and it was determined that officers should quit trying to stop Streeter for safety reasons. Streeter was last seen heading toward the Kentucky state line on Ralston Road.

Lt. Danny Smith of the Greenfield Police Department received information that Streeter was hiding and sheriff's deputies and Greenfield officers took the man into custody around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8.

He was found in a house on Hwy. 45 North in the Greenfield city limits. He was taken into custody without a struggle.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.