First Alert: Not as cold overnight, fog possible

Grant Dade says temperatures this evening will fall quickly after sunset, to around 30 in many areas.

There may be a few areas of patchy fog that will develop as well.

Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 40s.

Friday will be even warmer, but with stronger south winds so there will be a 'wind chill factor'. The picture gets murkier as we get into the weekend and early next week with a number of weak weather systems in the region.

While no major storms are expected, each day could bring some light mixed precipitation to different areas of the Heartland, along with just enough cold air to make things pretty unpleasant.

While no heavy precipitation is expected, there could be some slick travel at times, at least in some areas.

We are watching a system that will likely have some impact on your weekend.

