This week in country music: 1998

Time to turn on some country music.

This morning we check Billboard's Country Chart from this week 20 years ago.

February of 1998 saw Brooks and Dunn in the number five spot with He's Got You. It was from the duo's Greatest Hits album.

At number four was Diamond Rio with Imagine That. It peaked at number two barely missing the top spot. It was the band's 14th top ten single.

The lady in the number three spot charted a dozen hits on the Country Chart. I Wanna Fall in Love was Lila McCann's second chart hit and her best selling single.

Sammy Kershaw was checked into the number two position with Love of My Life. The Swedish group Ace of Base also recorded a version of the song and intended to put it on their third album. But Love of My Life didn't make the final cut.

And in the top spot on this week for this week in '98 was Tim McGraw with Just to See You Smile. It spent six weeks in the top spot and had an incredible chart run. It spent 42 weeks on the chart which was the longest run of any singled in the 1990's. Billboard ranked it the number one song of the year. It was the second year in a row McGraw had the number one song on the year end chart. The biggest hit of 1997 was It's Your Love which was a duet by McGraw and his wife Faith Hill.

